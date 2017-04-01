Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Date Has Finally Been Announced!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

After dating each other for quite sometime, lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have finally decided to take the plunge. A source close to the couple told a leading tabloid that the two will be tying the knot this winter after wrapping the shoot of their upcoming movie, Padmavati. Reportedly, it’s going to be a destination wedding in Sri Lanka and 18th November has been finalized as their D-day. There will be two ceremonies – a Sindhi one and a Konkani one, as their families wanted to follow the rituals of both the sides. Apparently, DP is currently in two minds about her wedding outfit as she’s keen on wearing a Sabyasachi as well as a Manish Malhotra on her special day. Perhaps she’ll end up donning each of them respectively and the two different ceremonies.

