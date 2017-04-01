Harshvardhan Kapoor Posted & Deleted This Photo Of A “Loved One” – And Everyone Thinks It’s Sara Ali Khan

According to the latest rumours, Harshvardhan Kapoor is dating Sara Ali Khan. The two were apparently spotted walking hand-in-hand into a restaurant for a dinner date recently, and – according to one report – were referring to each other as “baby”.

And just recently, Harshvardhan posted a photo of a “mystery” lady – which, according to the people in the comments, looked like Sara. However, the actor quickly deleted the photo.

SpotboyE managed to get a screenshot, though, so take a look:

The caption reads, “Find beauty in everyday life and let it inspire you. Don’t forget to capture these frames and mark them as memories forever. You can always use your loved ones as subjects but keep them a mystery nonetheless.” Hmm!