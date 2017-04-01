All You Need To Know About Huma Qureshi’s New Diet & Fitness Plan

Huma Qureshi has embarked on a 28-day cleanse, in which she will avoid sugar, gluten, wheat, processed foods and alcohol. The actress also has an exercise regime planned out, and she’s been sharing details on both her diet and fitness program on Instagram.

From the looks of it, she starts every day with a cup of hot water and lemon juice, and then eats five times over the course of the day – three filling meals, and two snacks.

Her trainer in London, Sean Murphy, says that this particular diet is to “cleanse, detoxify and rebalance her body” while also providing the “perfect nutritional platform to support the energy demand of her busy lifestyle and training program”.

Training like a boss💪💪 @vilayathusain A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Her workouts seem to mostly revolve around high intensity interval training, a good mix of cardio and strength training.

Can’t wait to see more!