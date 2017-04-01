All You Need To Know About Huma Qureshi’s New Diet & Fitness Plan

Starting the #28daycleanse from tomorrow.. NO to all the bad stuff.. YES to good healthy food , YES to workout , YES to laughter , YES to positivity.. I'm posting this here so I don't fall off the wagon and stay motivated in my journey .. Setting new goals to be healthier and happier .. The weighing scale is not a measure of your worth! #happygirlsaretheprettiest #happygirlsarethefittest 💪💪 Will share the food plan everyday + pics 🙏🙏😘😘@senkaisean
Huma Qureshi has embarked on a 28-day cleanse, in which she will avoid sugar, gluten, wheat, processed foods and alcohol. The actress also has an exercise regime planned out, and she’s been sharing details on both her diet and fitness program on Instagram.
From the looks of it, she starts every day with a cup of hot water and lemon juice, and then eats five times over the course of the day – three filling meals, and two snacks.
#28dayCleanse Day 1- 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice if half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 2 x Poaches Eggs with Grilled Tomato, Tender stem broccoli, Rocket and grated Parmesan Cheese – SNACK : 15 Almond Nuts – LUNCH : Smoked Salmon Salad 50 g, Fish Tikka 50g, Spinach, 5 cherry tomatoes, 1/2 Avocado, 1/6 Cucumber chopped, 1/2 Red Pepper, 50g Moong Dal , 1/2 Teaspoon of each pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds with Teaspoon olive oil dressing – SNACK : 1 portion Fruit (5 strawberries or 15 Blueberries or 1 kiwi or 15 grapes) with 50g Greek Yogurt – DINNER : 4 hour Marinated Chicken Breast (Olive oil, Dijon Mustard, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt & Pepper) oven cooked or grilled. Served with Red onion Salad #goodfood #nutrition #happygirlsarefittest @senkaisean
Day 2 #28dayCleanse On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 125ml Almond milk brought to boil; Add 30g Quinoa, stir and simmer for 10 mins till most fluid has absorbed. Serve with 1 tablespoon of blackberries or half grated apple, 1 tablespoon Walnuts (5-8 nuts), 1 teaspoon Chia seeds, 1 tablespoon Greek Yogurt – SNACK : 1 Boiled Egg – LUNCH : 1 Grilled Chicken Breast (Marinated in Lime juice, olive oil, Chilli flakes & black pepper). 1/4-1/2 Avocado, Spinach and Salsa (red onion, tomato, lime juice, jalapeño pepper, garlic, cumin) Salad – SNACK : 1 Apple – DINNER : Red & Yellow Pepper Spelt Salad @senkaisean This detox can be done by anyone anywhere .. it's not about weight or shape … don't let the weighing scale be a yardstick of your self worth . Nourish your body and be the best version of yourself 💪💪 #happygirlsaretheprettiest #happygirlsarethefittest
So then it Day 3 #28dayCleanse You will love these new recipes .. amazing food .. nourishing food and a killer workout :-) feeling so good today 😁😁 On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : Spinach Scrambled Eggs with Avocado, Spring Onion and Cayenne Pepper (1 full egg & 2 egg whites, whisked with splash of milk, pinch of salt and black pepper) Scramble in pan with a knob of butter. Just before ready add handful of spinach till it wilts slightly and add 1 chopped spring onion. Serve with 1/4-1/2 sliced Avocado and sprinkle with Cayenne pepper to taste. – Snack 1 Pear – LUNCH : Green Bean & Tomato Salad with Toasted Sesame – SNACK : 10 walnuts – DINNER : Yellow and Red Pepper Black rice Salad with Grilled Chicken 🍗 @senkaisean
Eating healthy doesn't mean eating bland or tasteless .. Healthy food can be yum… I am a foodie so taste for me is very important .. eat the right stuff .. it's Day 4 of #28daycleanse .. I feel goooodddd – On waking start with a large glass of water & Pinch of Himalayan Salt – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : Lean Super Muesli (3 Tablespoons Oats; 2 of each Brazil nuts, Almonds, Walnuts chopped or smashed; 1 teaspoon each of ground flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds; 60ml Rice Milk; 60ml water) – Soak the oats, seeds and nuts in the Rice milk & water overnight. In the morning eat rough as it is or whizz in blender to make smoothie. Add 10 blueberries if u want -SNACK : 1 Boiled Egg or an Invigorating Green Juice (1 pear, 2 inches of cucumber, 2 cups kale, 1 Main Broccoli stem, 1/4 cup fresh Basil, 1/4 fresh Lime) – LUNCH- Chicken, Asparagus & Cashew Stir Fry 🍗yummm -Dinner – Tandoori Chicken, Avocado , Quinoa and salad 🥗 @senkaisean
Day 5 #28daycleanse – On waking start with a large glass of water – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 2 Eggs Sunny Side up 🍳 with grated Parmesan Cheese, Kale, Broccoli and Peppers sautéed with basil and garlic – SNACK : 1 Pear 🍐 – LUNCH : Oven roasted Chicken with Sweet Potato and Garlic and Leaf Salad 🥗 – SNACK : BLOOD PUMP JUICE (2 Carrots; 2 Sticks Cellary; 1 small Apple, 1/2 Beetroot; 1/4 Lime; 100ml Filtered Water 🍷 – DINNER : Marinated Chicken Breast in Olive oil, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Thyme , Oregano, Salt & Pepper oven cooked with spring onion, peppers and French beans. Served with Beetroot, Kale and carrot slaw (one tablespoon Greek yogurt) 🍗@senkaisean
Common it's day 6 of the #28DayCleanse -On waking start with a large glass of water – 30 mins before breakfast : Cup of hot water with juice of half lemon and fresh grated ginger – BREAKFAST : 125ml Almond milk brought to boil; Add 30g Quinoa, stir and simmer for 10 mins till most fluid has absorbed. Serve with 1 tablespoon of blackberries(optional), 1 tablespoon Walnuts (5-8 nuts), 1 teaspoon Chia seeds, 1 tablespoon Greek Yogurt – SNACK : GREEN SMOOTH-TEA (1 Cup of Matcha Green Tea brewed and chilled, 1 Cup Kale, 1/2 Apple, 1 tablespoon Greek Yogurt, 1/4 Avocado, ice cubes – Add all ingredients to your blender and blend until it reaches a smoothie consistency) – LUNCH : Grilled Fish with lemon and coriander, burnt Garlic Spinach and my favourite beetroot salad – SNACK : 1/2 Grapefruit OR 1 Boiled Egg (I didn't do snack ) – DINNER : Red & Yellow Pepper Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast It's been a yum journey and Week of #28Cleanse is almost over 💪💪oh and yes !! Drink lots of water 💦 Water is the key to detoxing says @senkaisean
Her trainer in London, Sean Murphy, says that this particular diet is to “cleanse, detoxify and rebalance her body” while also providing the “perfect nutritional platform to support the energy demand of her busy lifestyle and training program”.
Super training last week in london with @senkaisean 💪💪💪 Followed by 3 glorious days in New York gorging on cheesecakes 🎂 Now back to training hard!! From today I'm going to follow a #28dayDetox Just to detox , cleanse and feel rejuvenated … Forget the scale ! Your self worth is not dependant on the weighing scale or your weight !! Just love your body and be the best version of you!! #happygirlsaretheprettiest and #happygirlsarethefittest
Her workouts seem to mostly revolve around high intensity interval training, a good mix of cardio and strength training.
Can’t wait to see more!