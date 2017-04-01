Parineeti Chopra Gives Us Summer Dressing Goals

Parineeti Chopra is on the cover of Asia Spa India and she looks all kinds of gorgeous! Celebrity stylist Divyak D’Souza picks out a simple Zara dress that’s just so apt for the summer heat. A few stellar pieces from Swarovski complements this easy-breezy look.
Celebrity makeup artist Elton J Fernandez gives this beauty a great summer look keeping her eyes smokey on the edges and face dewy & fresh. Shot by Taras Taraporvala, this cover is not the only thing giving us summer goals, check out the inside pictures below!
1. Maximizing on the maxi dress
2. Crochet loving in this summer hue
The lovely Parineeti Chopra @parineetichopra at her summery best in our yellow crochet and pineflower dress from @lakmefashionwk in @asia.spa.india magazine, styled by @divyakdsouza #arpitamehta #islandlife #lakmefashionweek #summerresort2017 #pineflower #crochetdress #parineetichopra #asiaspamag #details
3. Pink and prints go hand in hand
Now that we have enough inspiration from this gorgeous girl, tell us what’s your summer style like?