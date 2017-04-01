Parineeti Chopra Gives Us Summer Dressing Goals

SEXY SRI LANKA AND ME!! Thanks @asia.spa.india for an amazing trip and an even more amazing shoot!! Outfits by thia mad human being 👇🏻👆🏻 @divyakdsouza HMU @eltonjfernandez Shot by the amazee @taras84 ❤❤❤ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Parineeti Chopra is on the cover of Asia Spa India and she looks all kinds of gorgeous! Celebrity stylist Divyak D’Souza picks out a simple Zara dress that’s just so apt for the summer heat. A few stellar pieces from Swarovski complements this easy-breezy look.

Celebrity makeup artist Elton J Fernandez gives this beauty a great summer look keeping her eyes smokey on the edges and face dewy & fresh. Shot by Taras Taraporvala, this cover is not the only thing giving us summer goals, check out the inside pictures below!

1. Maximizing on the maxi dress

Makeup&Hair by @Eltonjfernandez assisted by @krishnakami for @parineetichopra A post shared by EltonJFernandez (@eltonjfernandez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

2. Crochet loving in this summer hue

3. Pink and prints go hand in hand

Now that we have enough inspiration from this gorgeous girl, tell us what’s your summer style like?