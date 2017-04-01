Parineeti Chopra Gives Us Summer Dressing Goals

Hrishitaa Sharma Apr . 1 . 2017

Parineeti Chopra is on the cover of Asia Spa India and she looks all kinds of gorgeous! Celebrity stylist Divyak D’Souza picks out a simple Zara dress that’s just so apt for the summer heat. A few stellar pieces from Swarovski complements this easy-breezy look.

Celebrity makeup artist Elton J Fernandez gives this beauty a great summer look keeping her eyes smokey on the edges and face dewy & fresh. Shot by Taras Taraporvala, this cover is not the only thing giving us summer goals, check out the inside pictures below!

1. Maximizing on the maxi dress 

Makeup&Hair by @Eltonjfernandez assisted by @krishnakami for @parineetichopra

A post shared by EltonJFernandez (@eltonjfernandez) on

2. Crochet loving in this summer hue

3. Pink and prints go hand in hand

Now that we have enough inspiration from this gorgeous girl, tell us what’s your summer style like?

