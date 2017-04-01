Parineeti Chopra’s Outfit Gives Off Major Princess Jasmine Vibes

Another picture from #meripyaaribindupromotions at #thekapilsharmashow @parineetichopra outfit @sanjanabatra makeup @artinayar hair by myself #hairbygohar #parineetichopra #meripyaaribindu A post shared by Gohar Shaikh (@gohar__shaikh) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

The first outfit a celebrity chooses to wear at the start of their movie promotions could either make or break their winning fashion streak. But Parineeti Chopra needn’t worry about her streak, because so far we’re loving all her fashionable looks. She kickstarted her Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions yesterday in a layered and super comfy outfit by Payal Singhal.

Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra’s idea to layer the two-piece crop and dhoti pant combo with a long-line contrasting-coloured jacket was genius. Why? Because if it gets too hot all you have to do is remove the jacket and you still look fab! Double whammy, right?

How would you rate this look on Parineeti? We’d give her a 10/10. Especially with that high ponytail and lip combo!