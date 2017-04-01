Photos: The Bachchan Family At A Big Fat Indian Wedding

Swagata Dam Apr . 1 . 2017

A few weeks ago, the Bachchans had headed to Abu Dhabi to attend Gammon India’s MD Abhijit Rajan‘s daughter Anushka Rajan‘s wedding. As her late father Krishnaraj Rai was extremely unwell back then, Aishwarya Rai couldn’t make it to the do. But Abhishek, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan made their presence felt at the big fat shaadi as they are very close to the Rajans. I had already shared this photo from the event.

Now, here are some more pictures from grand ceremony that were just shared by designer Sabyasachi recently.

Now, here’s a video that the bride had shared.

When you decide to make your groom wait and have your own #LadkiBaraat #FirstOfItsKind 🎉 #Nushkisdoshii #GirlBaraat

A post shared by Anushka Rajan (@anushkarajan) on

0
TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Abhishek Bachchan
Mar . 30 . 2017PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bids A Graceful Goodbye To Her Late Father
Mar . 18 . 2017Photo Alert: The Bachchan Family Attends A Grand Wedding
Mar . 10 . 2017Here’s Why The Bachchans Are Not Celebrating Holi This Year
Mar . 6 . 2017Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Are Arguing Over This Matter
Mar . 2 . 2017Amitabh Bachchan Took A Stand On Gender Equality With This Powerful Photo
Amitabh Bachchan
Mar . 20 . 2017Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Heartfelt Note For Aishwarya Rai’s Late Father
Mar . 18 . 2017Photo Alert: The Bachchan Family Attends A Grand Wedding
Mar . 10 . 2017Here’s Why The Bachchans Are Not Celebrating Holi This Year
Mar . 2 . 2017Amitabh Bachchan Took A Stand On Gender Equality With This Powerful Photo
Feb . 27 . 2017Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Rock The Golden Door
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Sachin Tendulkar To Turn Singer - Here's Which Bollywood Celeb He'll Be Singing Alongside
Apr . 1 . 2017
0
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding Date Has Finally Been Announced!
Apr . 1 . 2017
0

Bollywood

All You Need To Know About Huma Qureshi's New Diet & Fitness Plan
Apr . 1 . 2017
0
Source: SpotboyE.com

Bollywood

Harshvardhan Kapoor Posted & Deleted This Photo Of A "Loved One" - And Everyone Thinks It's Sara Ali Khan
Apr . 1 . 2017
60

Bollywood

Mahira Khan Just Shared This Adorable Photo Of Her Son
Apr . 1 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor's Boyfriend Just Shared This Cool Photo Of Hers
Mar . 31 . 2017
28

Bollywood

This Director Just Took A Low Dig At Shah Rukh Khan
Mar . 31 . 2017
23

Bollywood

The Teaser Of Meri Pyaari Bindu Will Remind You Of The One That Got Away
Mar . 31 . 2017
8

Bollywood

The Title Of Imtiaz Ali’s Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Has Been Changed Again!
Mar . 31 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Guess Which Bollywood Actress Is Making A Comeback With A Web Series
Mar . 31 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Karan Johar Wants This Actress To Play Twinkle Khanna's Role In His Biopic
Mar . 31 . 2017
79

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt's Holiday Photos Will Make You Jealous
Mar . 31 . 2017
64
VIEW MORE