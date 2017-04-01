Sachin Tendulkar To Turn Singer – Here’s Which Bollywood Celeb He’ll Be Singing Alongside

Rashmi Daryanani Apr . 1 . 2017
Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam
Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam

Yup, you read that right: Sachin Tendulkar is all set to turn singer! The God of cricket is all set to enter the digital world with his new app, 100MB – a nod to his 100 centuries and title of “Master Blaster”. The app in question will give fans a chance to get to know Sachin better, and will also aggregate cricket news from across the internet for users to read in one place.

And for the launch of the app, Sachin is doing something quite out there: he’ll be singing alongside Sonu Nigam to music director Shameer Tandon‘s tunes. The song is supposed to show a “new side” of the cricketer, and will give viewers a preview into an upcoming video game called Sachin Saga.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out!

0
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding Date Has Finally Been Announced!
Apr . 1 . 2017
0

Bollywood

All You Need To Know About Huma Qureshi's New Diet & Fitness Plan
Apr . 1 . 2017
0
Source: SpotboyE.com

Bollywood

Harshvardhan Kapoor Posted & Deleted This Photo Of A "Loved One" - And Everyone Thinks It's Sara Ali Khan
Apr . 1 . 2017
60

Bollywood

Mahira Khan Just Shared This Adorable Photo Of Her Son
Apr . 1 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor's Boyfriend Just Shared This Cool Photo Of Hers
Mar . 31 . 2017
28

Bollywood

This Director Just Took A Low Dig At Shah Rukh Khan
Mar . 31 . 2017
23

Bollywood

The Teaser Of Meri Pyaari Bindu Will Remind You Of The One That Got Away
Mar . 31 . 2017
8

Bollywood

The Title Of Imtiaz Ali’s Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Has Been Changed Again!
Mar . 31 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Guess Which Bollywood Actress Is Making A Comeback With A Web Series
Mar . 31 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Karan Johar Wants This Actress To Play Twinkle Khanna's Role In His Biopic
Mar . 31 . 2017
79

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt's Holiday Photos Will Make You Jealous
Mar . 31 . 2017
64

Bollywood

Karan Johar Shared A Photo Of His Babies' Adorable Nursery - Designed By Gauri Khan
Mar . 31 . 2017
40
VIEW MORE