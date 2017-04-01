Sachin Tendulkar To Turn Singer – Here’s Which Bollywood Celeb He’ll Be Singing Alongside

Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam

Yup, you read that right: Sachin Tendulkar is all set to turn singer! The God of cricket is all set to enter the digital world with his new app, 100MB – a nod to his 100 centuries and title of “Master Blaster”. The app in question will give fans a chance to get to know Sachin better, and will also aggregate cricket news from across the internet for users to read in one place.

And for the launch of the app, Sachin is doing something quite out there: he’ll be singing alongside Sonu Nigam to music director Shameer Tandon‘s tunes. The song is supposed to show a “new side” of the cricketer, and will give viewers a preview into an upcoming video game called Sachin Saga.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out!