This Video Of Iulia Vantur Hugging Salman Khan In The Maldives Is Making Fans Happy

As you probably know already, the Khans are in the Maldives to celebrate Arpita and Aayush‘s son, Ahil‘s, first birthday. Salman Khan was missing from the first set of photos because he was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria, but he has now joined his family – and he’s brought Iulia Vantur along. There’s still no “official” confirmation about their relationship, but Iulia being a part of such a big family vacation is pretty telling. And now, fans are also getting excited about this short video doing the rounds online, which shows Iulia briefly hugging Salman.

Going by the comments on these posts, fans are pretty happy to see them together. Can’t wait for more photos!