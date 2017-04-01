We Want To Cop All Of Karisma Kapoor’s Hairstyles ASAP

Natasha Patel Apr . 1 . 2017

Karisma Kapoor might be our most favourite and iconic fashionista, but did you know she can serve up some killer hairstyles as well? We recently went through her Instagram feed and spotted a bunch of styles we need to try, STAT!

1. The basic, open hair look

#midweek#workmode✔️#candidcapture📷#newcampaign#comingsoon

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

2. When she’s got her ponytail on fleek

#behindthescenes#2017😎 in @eshaamiinlabel1 @mickeycontractor @eshaamiin1

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

3. Then she goes and ups her ponytail by braiding it

💁🏻#classic#casualchic#comfortfirst#braidedpony#printedpumps#beingme

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

4. This messy fishtail high ponytail is everything

#hairgoals💁🏻#messyponybraid in @manishmalhotra05 #eventdaries#abudhabi

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

5. Then comes the basic bun

#cutepic😉caption this 🤗 #papped📸#today#repost @manav.manglani

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

6. Making waves like a princess

❤ in @manishmalhotra05 and @jet_gems #classicindian#bandinidupatta#bindi #aboutlastnight

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

7. Accessorising on those bad hair days

#sun#sea#sand🏖#thailanddiaries🏝#boating🛥⚓️

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

8. Braided up dos never looked so regal

9. Side twisted and left open to show off those earrings

10. The classic and chic up do

▪️▫️▪️▫️▪️▫️ #aboutlastnight in @meher_riddhima #blackandwhite#isright#srilanka

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

11. Of course, she nails the chic low bun as well

About last night✨#kochi🌴#kereladiaries in @manishmalhotra05 😇

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

12. Crimped and fabulous

13. Braided ponytails might just be her favourite

🙏🏼#today in @ampmfashion@amrapalijewels#oxidisedsilver#accessories#juttis#braidedponytail#casualindianvibes

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

14. Even braided half-up top knots

🌦#hairstyledairies#braidedhalfknot#resortwear#mountainvibes#wellnessresort

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

15. Upgrading her pony style with a Princess Jasmine-like bubble ponytail

Mood🗯#voguebeautyawards🏆#aboutlastnight ✨

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

16. Seeing double is always a good thing

👈🏼#doubletopknot#tryit#workmode#dubai

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

So many amazing looks, we just cannot choose s favourite! What about you?

0
TAGS
beauty inspo celebrity beauty celebrity hairstyle Karisma Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
celebrity beauty
Apr . 1 . 2017Parineeti Chopra’s Outfit Gives Off Major Princess Jasmine Vibes
Mar . 31 . 2017Priyanka Chopra’s Craziest Beauty Experiment Till Date
Mar . 31 . 2017Selena Gomez Matched Her Accessories To Her Makeup—And Looked SO Good
Mar . 29 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Dishes Out 3 Beauty Secrets She Got From Her Momma
Mar . 29 . 2017Eye-Catching Beauty Looks From The Hall Of Fame Red Carpet
celebrity hairstyle
Mar . 24 . 2017You’re Guaranteed To Drool Over JLo’s New ‘Do
Jan . 31 . 2017Feast Your Eyes On The Coolest Braid Yet
Jan . 16 . 2017So THIS Is What Priyanka Chopra Uses For Thicker & Stronger Hair
Nov . 2 . 2016The Biggest Celebrity Diwali Trend: Updos Adorned In White Flowers
Oct . 27 . 2016You Need To Take A Closer Look At Alia Bhatt’s Hairstyle
Karisma Kapoor
Mar . 30 . 2017Photo Alert: Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Shopping In London
Mar . 29 . 2017Photo: Karisma Kapoor Partying In London With Rhea Kapoor
Mar . 28 . 2017Photo Alert: Karisma Kapoor Posing With Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshali Malhotra
Mar . 24 . 2017Is Karisma Kapoor Moving In With Her Rumoured Boyfriend?
Mar . 20 . 2017Check Out This Video Of Kareena Kapoor Receiving A Filmfare Award From Karisma Kapoor
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web