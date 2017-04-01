We Want To Cop All Of Karisma Kapoor’s Hairstyles ASAP

Karisma Kapoor might be our most favourite and iconic fashionista, but did you know she can serve up some killer hairstyles as well? We recently went through her Instagram feed and spotted a bunch of styles we need to try, STAT!
1. The basic, open hair look
2. When she’s got her ponytail on fleek
3. Then she goes and ups her ponytail by braiding it
4. This messy fishtail high ponytail is everything
5. Then comes the basic bun
6. Making waves like a princess
7. Accessorising on those bad hair days
8. Braided up dos never looked so regal
9. Side twisted and left open to show off those earrings
10. The classic and chic up do
11. Of course, she nails the chic low bun as well
12. Crimped and fabulous
13. Braided ponytails might just be her favourite
14. Even braided half-up top knots
15. Upgrading her pony style with a Princess Jasmine-like bubble ponytail
16. Seeing double is always a good thing
So many amazing looks, we just cannot choose s favourite! What about you?