We Want To Cop All Of Karisma Kapoor’s Hairstyles ASAP

Karisma Kapoor might be our most favourite and iconic fashionista, but did you know she can serve up some killer hairstyles as well? We recently went through her Instagram feed and spotted a bunch of styles we need to try, STAT!

1. The basic, open hair look

#midweek#workmode✔️#candidcapture📷#newcampaign#comingsoon A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

2. When she’s got her ponytail on fleek

#behindthescenes#2017😎 in @eshaamiinlabel1 @mickeycontractor @eshaamiin1 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:56am PST

3. Then she goes and ups her ponytail by braiding it

💁🏻#classic#casualchic#comfortfirst#braidedpony#printedpumps#beingme A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:55am PST

4. This messy fishtail high ponytail is everything

#hairgoals💁🏻#messyponybraid in @manishmalhotra05 #eventdaries#abudhabi A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

5. Then comes the basic bun

#cutepic😉caption this 🤗 #papped📸#today#repost @manav.manglani A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:36am PST

6. Making waves like a princess

❤ in @manishmalhotra05 and @jet_gems #classicindian#bandinidupatta#bindi #aboutlastnight A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

7. Accessorising on those bad hair days

#sun#sea#sand🏖#thailanddiaries🏝#boating🛥⚓️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:42am PST

8. Braided up dos never looked so regal

#hairstylediaries 💁🏻#aboutlastnight#vintagebraided#updo#hairgoals#lovemybraids#eventmode#classicchic in @miuniku and @ferragamo A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:14pm PST

9. Side twisted and left open to show off those earrings

#abouttonite⭐️ #culturalfestival#facilitation #multicolours#white#funindianwear in @manishmalhotra05 and @jet_gems A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Nov 25, 2016 at 8:48am PST

10. The classic and chic up do

▪️▫️▪️▫️▪️▫️ #aboutlastnight in @meher_riddhima #blackandwhite#isright#srilanka A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:59pm PDT

11. Of course, she nails the chic low bun as well

About last night✨#kochi🌴#kereladiaries in @manishmalhotra05 😇 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 12, 2016 at 11:11pm PDT

12. Crimped and fabulous

⚡️Back Stage #behindthescenes#lastnight#performanceready in @manishmalhotra05 #performance#lovetodance❤️#black#gold#bold#worktravels#srilanka2016 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 12, 2016 at 12:13am PDT

13. Braided ponytails might just be her favourite

🙏🏼#today in @ampmfashion@amrapalijewels#oxidisedsilver#accessories#juttis#braidedponytail#casualindianvibes A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 25, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

14. Even braided half-up top knots

🌦#hairstyledairies#braidedhalfknot#resortwear#mountainvibes#wellnessresort A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 30, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

15. Upgrading her pony style with a Princess Jasmine-like bubble ponytail

Mood🗯#voguebeautyawards🏆#aboutlastnight ✨ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 28, 2016 at 12:40am PDT

16. Seeing double is always a good thing

👈🏼#doubletopknot#tryit#workmode#dubai A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Apr 29, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

So many amazing looks, we just cannot choose s favourite! What about you?