Did You Know There Is An App To Help You Dress Like Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Image source: Instagram @TanyaGhavri

I don’t know about you, but this news just made my day! Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be getting a dedicated mobile app. With her impeccable style and the new fashion trends she set during her pregnancy, we are not even surprised!

Capitalizing on the Bebo’s fandom, an e-commerce website has decided to dedicate a full-fledged fashion app to her. Reports suggest that the makers of the app have already approached Kareena to ideate and pitch the section called How To Dress Like Bebo.

A member from the creative team of the aforementioned section told a leading media portal:

Kareena has been a complete game changer in the fashion space, especially when it comes to her looks. She broke stereotypes during her pregnancy. Of late, all of the actress’ looks have been trending. Kareena’s team, including her stylists, hair and makeup artists, will share details with the portal to create a comprehensive section.

Yay! Now you too can have “Good Looks, Good Looks and Good Looks”!