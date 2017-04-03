Mira Rajput To Make her Bollywood Debut Soon?

Mira Rajput

Reports of Mira Rajput joining Bollywood have been doing the rounds ever since she married Shahid Kapoor. But the couple has denied these rumours every now and then, and Mira mostly chooses to stay away from the limelight – except her lovey-dovey appearance on Koffee With Karan 5 with hubby.

Rumours are rife that she might foray into Bollywood in the near future. According to a report in IndiaForums, a young filmmaker asserted that “the way to Shahid’s dates is through his heart; get the wife, and you have the husband on board too”.

The report also stated:

She’s been offered films without her husband, and she’s been offered some with her husband. From what one hears, she’s now not so averse to the idea of sharing screen space with her husband. I believe she may finally give in once her baby is a little older. And why not? The money is great, and she gets to spend time with her husband while working with him.

Well, not sure if there is any truth to these reports, but it would be a delight to watch her onscreen!