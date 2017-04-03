Mira Rajput To Make her Bollywood Debut Soon?

Sukriti Gumber Apr . 3 . 2017
Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput

Reports of Mira Rajput joining Bollywood have been doing the rounds ever since she married Shahid Kapoor. But the couple has denied these rumours every now and then, and Mira mostly chooses to stay away from the limelight – except her lovey-dovey appearance on Koffee With Karan 5 with hubby.

Rumours are rife that she might foray into Bollywood in the near future. According to a report in IndiaForums, a young filmmaker asserted that “the way to Shahid’s dates is through his heart; get the wife, and you have the husband on board too”.

The report also stated:

She’s been offered films without her husband, and she’s been offered some with her husband. From what one hears, she’s now not so averse to the idea of sharing screen space with her husband. I believe she may finally give in once her baby is a little older. And why not? The money is great, and she gets to spend time with her husband while working with him.

Well, not sure if there is any truth to these reports, but it would be a delight to watch her onscreen!

0
TAGS
Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Mira Rajput
Mar . 29 . 2017Shahid Kapoor Is Indulging In Some Major PDA With Mira Kapoor On Instagram
Mar . 29 . 2017Here’s An Adorable Selfie Of Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput From The Hello Hall Of Fame Awards
Mar . 20 . 2017Mira Rajput’s College Mate Lashes Out At Her For Her “Feminism” Comments
Mar . 17 . 2017Are Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Shifting To A New House?
Mar . 10 . 2017“She Is Not A Puppy, You Know” – Mira Rajput Talks About Bringing Up Misha
Shahid Kapoor
Mar . 29 . 2017Shahid Kapoor Is Indulging In Some Major PDA With Mira Kapoor On Instagram
Mar . 29 . 2017This Old Video Of Kareena Kapoor Dancing With Shahid Kapoor Is Going Viral
Mar . 29 . 2017Here’s An Adorable Selfie Of Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput From The Hello Hall Of Fame Awards
Mar . 25 . 2017All The Dapper Men From The HT Most Stylish Awards
Mar . 22 . 2017“I Wish She Gets Along With Some Co-Stars” – Shahid Kapoor On Kangana Ranaut
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Photo Alert: Priyanka Chopra Adds Another Feather To Her Cap - Check It Out!
Apr . 3 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Vintage Video: When Shah Rukh Khan Asked Priyanka Chopra Whether She Would Marry Him On National TV
Apr . 3 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Oops! An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued Against Rakhi Sawant
Apr . 3 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Aamir Khan Wants This Star Kid In His Next Film!
Apr . 3 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Here's What Imtiaz Ali Has Planned Next For Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone
Apr . 3 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Photos: The Bachchan Family At A Big Fat Indian Wedding
Apr . 1 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Sachin Tendulkar To Turn Singer - Here's Which Bollywood Celeb He'll Be Singing Alongside
Apr . 1 . 2017
0
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding Date Has Finally Been Announced!
Apr . 1 . 2017
0

Bollywood

All You Need To Know About Huma Qureshi's New Diet & Fitness Plan
Apr . 1 . 2017
0
Source: SpotboyE.com

Bollywood

Harshvardhan Kapoor Posted & Deleted This Photo Of A "Loved One" - And Everyone Thinks It's Sara Ali Khan
Apr . 1 . 2017
60

Bollywood

This Bollywood Actress Is Dating A Hotshot Investment Banker
Apr . 1 . 2017
12

Bollywood

This Video Of Iulia Vantur Hugging Salman Khan In The Maldives Is Making Fans Happy
Apr . 1 . 2017
2
VIEW MORE