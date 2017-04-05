Are Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur Fighting Over Shraddha Kapoor?

Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar

Rock On 2 co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor have been quite secretive about their alleged relationship. Reportedly, Shraddha was seen bonding with her former boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur at a recent party.

Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor

Apparently, this did not go down too well with Farhan and he had a verbal spat with Aditya, following which Shraddha had to intervene for damage control. A source revealed to DC:

Farhan was pretty upset with Aditya and things took a wrong turn from there. As soon as Shraddha got a wind of it, she jumped in to control the damage. In fact, she is at Farhan’s residence sorting out the issue as we speak.

If at all these reports are true, we hope the three of them sort their differences out soon!