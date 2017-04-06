Did You Know: This One Hollywood Movie Has Been Remade Nine Times In India

Bollywood movies being straight up copies of Hollywood movies is not really new information for anyone. But sometimes, we take our ‘inspiration’ to the next level. Take for instance, the Julia Roberts starrer Sleeping With The Enemy. The 1991 film is an adaptation of the 1987 novel of the same name where Julia plays a woman who runs from her abusive husband, falls in love with another man, only to find out her husband has returned to torment her.

Sleeping with the Enemy

While the movie got negative reviews in the West, it spawned nine remakes in India. Yep, nine! Four of which released within 1996-1997 itself. Have a look.

1) Yaraana (Hindi)

2) Agni Sakshi (Hindi)

3) Daraar (Hindi)

4) Pelli (Telugu)

5) Maduve (Kannada)

6) Aval Varuvala (Tamil)

7) Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (Hindi)

8) Mu Sapanara Soudagar (Odiya)

9) Luchakali (Odiya)

Find out more here.

Fun fact, Rishi Kapoor starred in two of these remakes. Might as well make a 10th one, eh?