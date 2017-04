Deepika Padukone

If sources are to be believed, Deepika Padukone recently took a trip to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and kept it a hush-hush affair. It seems the actress is going out of her way to get the title role of Padmavati right in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s next. DP went to Rajasthan to do an extensive research on the local history related to queen Padmavati in order to get into the skin of her character. Way to go, DP!

The movie also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.