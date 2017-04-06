Here’s Why Arpita Khan Is Upset With Brother Salman Khan

Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma and Salman Khan

Salman Khan‘s is the undisputed “Bhai” of the film industry, mostly for his generous nature. He has launched one too many actors in the film industry – no wonder his sister Arpita Khan Sharma also looked towards him for help.

It has been reported that Salman was supposed to launch Arpita’s husband Ayush Sharma, but he got quite busy with his work commitments and was unable to do it. Therefore, Arpita is miffed with her brother for not keeping his promise.

Apparently, Salman had spoken to some filmmaker, but later thought to give him a break through his own production house (Salman Khan Films). However, nothing has worked out so far!