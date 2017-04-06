After vacationing in London for a while, Karisma Kapoor recently headed to Italy. And she’s now chilling like a boss there. Here are some photos of her Italian holiday.
#TravelGoals
Photos: Karisma Kapoor’s Dreamy Italian Holiday
After vacationing in London for a while, Karisma Kapoor recently headed to Italy. And she’s now chilling like a boss there. Here are some photos of her Italian holiday.
#TravelGoals
BollywoodGuess Who: This Bollywood Actress Caught Her Husband Watching Gay Porn
BollywoodDid You Know: This One Hollywood Movie Has Been Remade Nine Times In India
BollywoodThis Popular Actor Burned A Major Politician With A Savage Kal Ho Naa Ho Reference
BollywoodPhoto: Guess Who Ranbir Kapoor Was Partying With
BollywoodHere's Why Deepika Padukone Made A Secret Trip To Rajasthan
BollywoodRicha Chadha Sizzles In A Swimsuit In This Magazine Cover
BollywoodThis Guy Wanted To Ask Deepika Padukone Out And Here's How People Helped Him
BollywoodWATCH: Arjun Kapoor Is A Confused Friendzoned Boy In His Next Film
Bollywood5 Bollywood Love Stories That Paid Homage To The Archie-Betty-Veronica Love Triangle
BollywoodAre Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur Fighting Over Shraddha Kapoor?
BollywoodTwinkle Khanna Just Shared This Adorable Photo Of Her Daughter Nitara
BollywoodPhotos: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted After Her Yoga Session