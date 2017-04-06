Photos: Karisma Kapoor’s Dreamy Italian Holiday

Swagata Dam Apr . 6 . 2017

After vacationing in London for a while, Karisma Kapoor recently headed to Italy. And she’s now chilling like a boss there. Here are some photos of her Italian holiday.

#wheninitaly#strikeapose💃🏻#italiandiaries🇮🇹

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#wheninitaly#eat#gelato🍦#italiandiaries🇮🇹

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#wheninitaly#pose#somemore😎#beautiful#blissfull#italiandiaries🇮🇹

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#milanmoments🍝#italiandiaries🇮🇹

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#TravelGoals

Karisma Kapoor
