Sonam Kapoor’s Role In Her Next Is Unlike Anything She Has Ever Played Before

Sonam Kapoor (source: Instagram | @sonamkapoor)

Akshay Kumar’s Padman gained a lot of attention ever since it was announced, mainly owing to its interesting plot. The star cast of the movie was announced a while back, and it was reported that Sonam Kapoor is playing a pivotal role in the film.

As per industry grapevine, Sonam will be portraying the role of a tabla player in the movie. She is reportedly taking lessons from tabla player and percussionist, Mukta Madan Raste for the last two months. In fact, she also carries a music book while travelling so that she can polish her tabla playing skills.

Sonam as a tabla player – quite interesting!