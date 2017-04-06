This Popular Actor Burned A Major Politician With A Savage Kal Ho Naa Ho Reference

Kal Penn (photo credit: allmoviephoto.com)

Kal Penn is a popular American actor of Indian origin, who was also a part of the Obama Administration. After Donald Trump‘s win, he has been pretty vocal about his disappointment with the current government and has often expressed how increasingly racist USA has now become.

A few hours ago, he tweeted a burn to the American Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is known to be a staunch opponent of LGBTQ civil rights and made a brilliant Kal Ho Naa Ho reference –

Mike Pence reminds me of Kantaben from “Kal Ho Na Ho” — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 5, 2017

Of course, Indians (and people who are familiar with the movie) LOVED it!

@kalpenn I truely feel sad for the folks who won’t understand this reference, just awesome 👏🏾 — Wahab Ali (@CrazySecurity) April 5, 2017

@kalpenn This is absolute gold. Especially for the people who actually have seen the movie — Akhil Hegde (@ahegde92) April 5, 2017

@kalpenn This is your greatest tweet — call me ruji (@ruji_mite) April 5, 2017

@kalpenn This is a perfect tweet. — Rajiv (@RajivKMenon) April 5, 2017

The director of the film, Nikhil Advani, had the best reply though –