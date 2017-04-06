This Popular Actor Burned A Major Politician With A Savage Kal Ho Naa Ho Reference

Kal Penn is a popular American actor of Indian origin, who was also a part of the Obama Administration. After Donald Trump‘s win, he has been pretty vocal about his disappointment with the current government and has often expressed how increasingly racist USA has now become.
A few hours ago, he tweeted a burn to the American Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is known to be a staunch opponent of LGBTQ civil rights and made a brilliant Kal Ho Naa Ho reference –
Mike Pence reminds me of Kantaben from “Kal Ho Na Ho”
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 5, 2017
Of course, Indians (and people who are familiar with the movie) LOVED it!
@kalpenn real pic.twitter.com/hMS9HVymZh
— Proma (@promawhatup) April 5, 2017
@kalpenn I truely feel sad for the folks who won’t understand this reference, just awesome 👏🏾
— Wahab Ali (@CrazySecurity) April 5, 2017
@kalpenn This is absolute gold. Especially for the people who actually have seen the movie
— Akhil Hegde (@ahegde92) April 5, 2017
@kalpenn This is your greatest tweet
— call me ruji (@ruji_mite) April 5, 2017
@kalpenn 😂 I love a good #bollywood reference! 👍 pic.twitter.com/0gcdlfffZj
— Simi Sinha (@SimTara) April 5, 2017
@kalpenn This is a perfect tweet.
— Rajiv (@RajivKMenon) April 5, 2017
@kalpenn lmaoooooooo i’m dead
— darth fader (@thespacecamped) April 5, 2017
The director of the film, Nikhil Advani, had the best reply though –
Hahahaha… I will always have the bgm playing in my head now when I see him standing next @realDonaldTrump. @karanjohar https://t.co/7DOmnC73CM
— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 5, 2017
@nikkhiladvani @karanjohar hahahaha thanks. Big fan, guys!
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 5, 2017