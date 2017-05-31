Gauahar Khan Is Totally Rocking These Summer Separates

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan looks stunning in any kind of outfit and always has an OOTD inspo for us. We recently spotted her at the launch of designer Mayyur Girotra‘s prêt label called White Elephant. She was wearing these summer separates from the same label. The combo of cropped top and palazzos had the details that are true to the season—stripes and floral lace. She added an edge to the look with the bomber braids. The chocolate lips were definitely a highlight along with the dewy beauty look.

Scroll through the gallery to see her whole look:

Exit Gauahar Khan Gauahar Khan Gauahar Khan

Get a similar look with these palazzos we’ve selected for you: