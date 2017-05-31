Kushal Tandon’s Adorable Birthday Surprise For Jennifer Winget!

Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget turned a year older and prettier yesterday. The actress celebrated her special day on the sets of her show Beyhadh, with the entire cast and crew. Jennifer gets along really well with her co-star and reel life husband, Kushal Tandon, and they share a very good rapport.

Obviously, the handsome hunk planned something extremely special for his friend – the end result of which was adorable. Kushal apparently got the crew members to decorate Jen’s make up room with pretty flowers and her favourite Lord Buddha idol. Jennifer was pleasantly surprised and quite overwhelmed with this gesture.

Check it out!

Also, check out these videos of Jennifer celebrating her birthday on the sets:

Celebrating @jenniferwinget1 Birthday on set of Beyhadh with all crew members of Beyhadh Part2 #Jenniferwinget #happybirthdayjenniferwinget #wingitwithwinget A post shared by Beyhadh ❤ (@teamjenniferkushal) on May 30, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Happy birthday once again, Jennifer!