Photos: The Little Girl From Cheeni Kum Is All Grown Up And Looks Super Pretty

Celebrating 10 years of Cheeni Kum. Thank you for all the love over the years.Working with AmitJi and Balki Sir has been the most memorable experience of my life. Been a great journey ever since and Couldn't be more grateful. Thank you Balki Sir and AmitJi for guiding me at every step to give my best and grooming me into a better actor. Thankful to the whole team for putting great efforts into making this film. Thank you Shilpa Khara for supporting me so much(and running around kHeathrow with huge bags and a kid) and Thank you Nimesh Khara dad, for encouraging me to pursue what I love. Time just flies by doesn't it?

