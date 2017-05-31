Sunny Leone Posts A Video After Narrowly Escaping A Plane Crash

Sunny Leone

Actress Sunny Leone recently had a scary experience while flying in a private airplane with her husband Daniel Weber and her entourage. Due to the cloudy weather, they experienced some major tremors. It seems even the pilots had started praying for a safe landing. But thankfully, the plane didn’t crash and they managed to land in a remote place in Maharashtra. Here’s what Sunny posted after the harrowing experience.

Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/9jhTQ1arHX — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it’s bad when the pilot starts praying mid air! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

We are so glad you are safe and okay, Sunny!