Ali Fazal (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The young and dishy B-town boy, Ali Fazal is all set to make his Hollywood debut. He’s seen playing one of the title roles in Victoria And Abdul and we couldn’t be more proud. What’s more, the actor is sharing screen space with Academy Award winner Judi Dench in this heartwarming royal drama (based on a true story). Check out the beautiful trailer.

This is so sweet! We cannot wait to watch it, can you?