TV actor Sahil Mehta is currently chilling in Europe with his wifey, Eesha Danait. The two couldn’t go on a honeymoon after their wedding in May last year as the actor was busy shooting for his show, Suhani Si Ek Ladki. So now that he’s quit the show, he decided to take the long impending trip with his ladylove. Here are some photos from their trip.

A post shared by Sahil Mehta (@sahilm4488) on May 23, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

A post shared by Sahil Mehta (@sahilm4488) on May 24, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

A post shared by Sahil Mehta (@sahilm4488) on May 26, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

A post shared by Sahil Mehta (@sahilm4488) on May 28, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

A post shared by Sahil Mehta (@sahilm4488) on May 30, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

A post shared by Sahil Mehta (@sahilm4488) on May 29, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

A post shared by Sahil Mehta (@sahilm4488) on May 26, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

So cool!