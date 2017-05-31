We’ve Got The Answer To Your Sparse Brows

Source: Shutterstock

Press on nails, hair extensions and false lashes are common occurrences in the world of beauty. But what about eyebrow wigs? Touted as one of the best-kept secrets in the industry, these stick on brows provide a fuller looking arch in just a few minutes.

Instant Instagram-perfect #brows? You have our attention 🤔 A post shared by POPSUGAR Beauty (@popsugarbeauty) on May 24, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

The wigs were originally created for patients undergoing chemotherapy and for those with alopecia. However, due to the globe’s ongoing obsession with brows, these products have been making their way into several makeup kits. Hung Vanngo, a.k.a the makeup genius behind some of Deepika Padukone’s most iconic looks, has also approved of them.

#sold 😂 A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on May 14, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

In addition to providing thicker and more defined brows, these wigs also have another advantage. Whilst, pencils and powders fade as the hours go by, these products stay put for days on end. You can even wear them continuously for months if you take care of them properly.

Cardani Human Hair Eyebrows #17 – Stick On Eyebrow Wig | Source: Headcovers Unlimited

To start using them, first purchase a set that matches the colour of your natural brows. You can either put them on directly or cut them into the shape you desire. To ensure that the brows don’t fall off, use a lash glue or skin-friendly adhesive to stick them into place.

Are you going to try these out? Comment and let us know.