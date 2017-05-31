We’ve Got The Answer To Your Sparse Brows

Jyotika Udeshi May . 31 . 2017
Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Press on nails, hair extensions and false lashes are common occurrences in the world of beauty. But what about eyebrow wigs? Touted as one of the best-kept secrets in the industry, these stick on brows provide a fuller looking arch in just a few minutes.

Instant Instagram-perfect #brows? You have our attention 🤔

A post shared by POPSUGAR Beauty (@popsugarbeauty) on

The wigs were originally created for patients undergoing chemotherapy and for those with alopecia. However, due to the globe’s ongoing obsession with brows, these products have been making their way into several makeup kits. Hung Vanngo, a.k.a the makeup genius behind some of Deepika Padukone’s most iconic looks, has also approved of them.

#sold 😂

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

In addition to providing thicker and more defined brows, these wigs also have another advantage. Whilst, pencils and powders fade as the hours go by, these products stay put for days on end. You can even wear them continuously for months if you take care of them properly.

Cardani Human Hair Eyebrows #17 - Stick On Eyebrow Wig | Source: Headcovers Unlimited
Cardani Human Hair Eyebrows #17 – Stick On Eyebrow Wig | Source: Headcovers Unlimited

To start using them, first purchase a set that matches the colour of your natural brows. You can either put them on directly or cut them into the shape you desire. To ensure that the brows don’t fall off, use a lash glue or skin-friendly adhesive to stick them into place.

Are you going to try these out? Comment and let us know.

4
TAGS
Beauty beauty list Beauty Trend To Try Beauty trends Cardani eyebrow trends eyebrows Hung Vanngo
Related Stories
Beauty
May . 26 . 2017How To Protect Your Hair This Summer
May . 26 . 2017Beauty Products To Look Forward To In June
May . 12 . 2017MissMalini Review: The Cut Collective
May . 8 . 2017Watch Kendall Jenner Lip-Sync Through Estée Lauder’s New Campaign
Apr . 25 . 2017Everything You Need To Know About Olaplex
Apr . 4 . 2017Your DIY Unicorn And Galaxy Bath
eyebrow trends
May . 13 . 2017Brow Carving Is The Latest Beauty Trend To Go Viral
May . 9 . 2017Yet Another Bizarre Eyebrow Trend
eyebrows
Apr . 18 . 2017This New Eyebrow Trend Has Taken Over Instagram
Mar . 8 . 20165 Bollywood Divas That Give Us Major Eyebrow­ Envy
Jan . 2 . 2016The Only Brow Product You’re Going To Need This Year!
May . 12 . 20157 Times People Took Their Eyebrow Game Too Far!
May . 4 . 20157 Brow Kits That Will Change Your Life Forever!
COMMENTS
More Beauty
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

5 Bright Lipsticks For Summer
May . 29 . 2017
31
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

How To Protect Your Hair This Summer
May . 26 . 2017
9

Beauty

Beauty Products To Look Forward To In June
May . 26 . 2017
7
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

Instagram Loves This New Lip Trend
May . 23 . 2017
5
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

These Glitter Clothes Are Definitely NSFW!
May . 19 . 2017
2
Kidsmakeup | Image Source: Facebook- @VibeswithBae

Beauty

This Viral Video Of A Ten Year Old Doing Makeup Is Just Awesome
May . 17 . 2017
1

Beauty

7 Celebrity Inspired Hairstyles For Summer
May . 17 . 2017
15
Deepika Padukone

Beauty

Here's A Handy List Of Everything You Need To Be Beach-Ready!
May . 16 . 2017
31
Anushka Sharma (Source: Instagram)

Beauty

Anushka Sharma Gets The Hottest Haircut Of The Year
May . 16 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Virat Kohli's New Obsession Might Just Make You Extremely Jealous
May . 15 . 2017
30
MAC x Mickey Contractor

Beauty

MAC x Mickey Contractor Is A Desi Girl's Dream Come True!
May . 15 . 2017
13
Kendall Jenner (Source: Instagram)

Beauty

Greasy, Flaky Scalp? The Rehab Your Hair Needs This Summer
May . 15 . 2017
30
VIEW MORE