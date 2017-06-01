Deepika Padukone Looks Bootylicious On The Cover Of Maxim

Deepika Padukon on the cover of Maxim

Just when we thought the day is getting a bit dull, we spotted Deepika Padhukone‘s sizzling Maxim cover. The bombshell is embracing the fit life, showing off her tall and toned legs with that sexy butt. She’s such a fitness inspiration to us all and always reminds us that taking care of our body is so darn hot!

Deepika is wearing a custom made ensemble from Swapnil Shinde and the signature Christian Louboutin heels. This simple yet sensational look is put together by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Her hair sports a wet sheen styled by Anil C and celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni gives her a dangerous red lip! We’re such a big fan of this cover shot by photographer Errikos Andreou. Aren’t you loving this cover 100%?

Here’s a little sneak peek of the shoot!

We just can’t wait to see the inside pictures from this shoot.