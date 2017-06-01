We’re Stealing These Clever Styling Tricks From Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is a fashion force to be reckoned with when it comes to her style as she promotes her new movie Raabta. Of course, she has a dream team that makes sure all her sartorial choices are on point, every time! With Vogue India‘s fashion director and costume stylist Anaita Adajania Shroff and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover by her side, she is teaching us some clever styling tricks through her various looks.

Here are some ensembles that we are taking notes from:

Accentuate your waist by accessorising your shirt with a belt.

@kritisanon for @raabtaofficial promotions in @hm #h&mConscious @mypeepul @tommyhilfiger @tommyxgigi belt @anthropologie Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell Make Up @jacobsadrian hair @aasifahmedofficial #raabta A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

@kritisanon in @quo_india shoes @zara ring @minerali_store for @raabtaofficial Hair @aasifahmedofficial Make Up @jacobsadrian Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell #stylecell #kritisanon #raabta A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 12, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Update your casual top with a stylish skirt.

@kritisanon doing glam right 💥 for @raabtaofficial in @431_88 shoes @zara Rings @aurellebyleshnashah Earrings @minerali_store Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell Hair @aasifahmedofficial Make Up @jacobsadrian #stylecell #kritisanon #raabta A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 12, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

@kritisanon in Peppermint stripes 💥 top @hm skirt @zara for @raabtaofficial promotions styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell Make Up @jacobsadrian Hair @aasifahmedofficial #stylecell #raabta #kritisanon A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Layer your casual ensemble with a comfy cool jacket.

@kritisanon got swag ‼️in @raraavisbysonalverma jacket @gstarraw jeans Hand stacks @alyssafinejewellery watch @guess shades @opiumeyewear Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell Hair @aasifahmedofficial Make Up @jacobsadrian #raabta #kritisanon #stylecell A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 27, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

Another one from Hyderabad ! @kritisanon in @zara 🍀🌺for @raabtaofficial promotions Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell Hair @aasifahmedofficial Make Up @jacobsadrian #stylecell #raabta #kritisanon A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 22, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Go for colour blocking with stripes.

@kritisanon looking super in easy breezy stripes @tommyhilfiger @tommyxgigi Hand stacks @alyssafinejewellery Watch @guess Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell #Raabta #kritisanon #stylecell A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 27, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

@kritisanon party ready in @rahulmishra_7 Top @studioverandah wide leg pants Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell Hair @aasifahmedofficial Make up @jacobsadrian #stylecell #kritisanon A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 25, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Add on a pair of statement earrings over fashionable dresses.

@kritisanon for @raabtaofficial promotions in Pune prancing around in @surilyg earrings @satyanifinejewels Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell Hair @aasifahmedofficial Make Up @jacobsadrian #stylecell #raabta #kritisanon A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 21, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Bringing Sexy Back @kritisanon in tangerine @gauriandnainika heels @vanillamoonshoes Earrings @outhousejewellery Styled by @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @style.cell Hair @aasifahmedofficial @jacobsadrian #raabta #stylecell #kritisanon @sabse_bada_kalakar A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 26, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Take a note of these cool styling tricks, ladies! Let us know which one you like the best, and you will be trying out next in the comments below.