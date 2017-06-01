We’re Stealing These Clever Styling Tricks From Kriti Sanon

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 1 . 2017

Kriti Sanon is a fashion force to be reckoned with when it comes to her style as she promotes her new movie Raabta. Of course, she has a dream team that makes sure all her sartorial choices are on point, every time! With Vogue India‘s fashion director and costume stylist Anaita Adajania Shroff and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover by her side, she is teaching us some clever styling tricks through her various looks.

Here are some ensembles that we are taking notes from:

Accentuate your waist by accessorising your shirt with a belt.

Update your casual top with a stylish skirt.

Layer your casual ensemble with a comfy cool jacket.

Go for colour blocking with stripes.

Add on a pair of statement earrings over fashionable dresses.

Take a note of these cool styling tricks, ladies! Let us know which one you like the best, and you will be trying out next in the comments below.

