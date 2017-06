Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi co-stars Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are now officially engaged. And guess what? Here’s how the actor popped the question to his ladylove.

Smriti Khanna’s Instagram post

Now, isn’t that super romantic? You can check out the video on Smriti’s Instagram profile.

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple. Here are some adorable photos of the duo.

Mine ❤️ A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

❤️ A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on May 21, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

They are made for each other!