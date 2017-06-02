Alia Bhatt Wears The Heels That Are Trending On Our Timeline

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been juggling many styles when it comes to her appearances. From quirky to chic, exotic to lady-like her fashion statements have been changing and hitting the bar right, every time. For the IIFA press meet 2017 last night, she made the choice of flaunting this elegant, colour-block separates from Prabal Gurung. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel puts this look together by accessorising with statement rings from Misho and a pair of transparent heels from Intoto.

Transparent heels have been trending for a while now, and we love how this choice for Alia has added all kinds of chic to her already fabulous look! Check out more images in the gallery below.

Take a look at the heels closely (you might not be able to see them!).

Transparent Intoto Heels

Want to try this see-through heels trend?