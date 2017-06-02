Guess Who Is Sara Ali Khan’s Workout Buddy!

Sara Ali Khan

Honestly, I can’t wait to watch Sara Ali Khan razzle and dazzle in the movies. She has acting and good looks in her genes – no wonder so many of us are eager to see her on the silver screen. Moreover, she has all the right people by her side – Karan Johar is mentoring her after all!

Rhea Chakraborty

Recently, I came across this video of Sara laughing and chilling with Rhea Chakraborty and a few other women in the gym. Looks like the girls were having a good time after a long workout session!

Check it out here:

Workout buddies! @rhea_chakraborty #saraalikhan A post shared by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi fc ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Also check out this video of Sara working out #LikeABoss:

😍 #fitspo #saraalikhan A post shared by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi fc ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on May 29, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Psst! Sara is gym pals with Malaika Arora and Nimrat Kaur too!