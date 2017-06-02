Photo: Ankita Lokhande’s Super Sweet Message On Pavitra Rishta’s Eighth Anniversary

Ankita Lokhande

It’s been eight years since Pavitra Rishta first aired but it feels like it was just yesterday that Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were making us fall in love with their impeccable chemistry. The show ended in 2015 but fans still continue to rave about the show and have dedicated fan clubs. What love!

On the show’s anniversary, Ankita got nostalgic and shared a super sweet message. Check it out.

1st June 2009 ❤PVR my baby u will always be close to my heart .. today u r 8yrs old .. thanku for every single thing u gave😘ARCHANA DESHMUKH I love u forever ..aasman main jab tak Sitaare rahenge hum ek dusere ke sahare rahenge nazdikiya yaa ho duriyaa bass pyaar hi rahega darmiyaan pavitra rishta tere mere Mann ka#happy8yearsof pavitrarishta❤#wattajourney#memoriesforlife#pvrfamily❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by ASL (@lokhandeankita) on May 31, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Archana Deshmukh will continue to be one of our favourites!