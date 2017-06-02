Photo: Ankita Lokhande’s Super Sweet Message On Pavitra Rishta’s Eighth Anniversary

Divya Rao Jun . 2 . 2017
Ankita Lokhande

It’s been eight years since Pavitra Rishta first aired but it feels like it was just yesterday that Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were making us fall in love with their impeccable chemistry. The show  ended in 2015 but fans still continue to rave about the show and have dedicated fan clubs. What love!

On the show’s anniversary, Ankita got nostalgic and shared a super sweet message. Check it out.

Archana Deshmukh will continue to be one of our favourites!

