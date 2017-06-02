PHOTO: Yuvraj Thakur Just Shared This Lovely Photo Of Himself With Bani J

Despite constant rumours of a possible split, Yuvraj Thakur and Bani J emerged stronger than ever. They are definitely here to stay – and their sweet innocent PDA on social media is proof enough!

After Bani set some really unmatchable #BaeGoals with her polaroid grid for Yuv, the latter posted a beautiful photo of them on Instagram.

Check it out here:

🌀 A post shared by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

So much love and peace – all captured in a frame!