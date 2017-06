PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Make For The Hottest Trio In Town Right Now

Aww! Here's What Karan Johar Did For Sara Ali Khan At His Party

Here's How Long Sonam Kapoor Stayed For At Karan Johar's Party

This Video Of Salman Khan Playing With His Nephew Ahil Is Too Cute To Miss!

In Photos: Team Half Girlfriend's Success Party

Did Priyanka Chopra Just Confirm To Having Had A Relationship With Shah Rukh Khan?

Photo: This Bollywood Actor Shaved Half His Head For His Next Series

Karan Johar Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam

Photo: Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chilling Together At Kjo's Bash

This Star Kid Is Making Her Bollywood Debut With Darsheel Safary