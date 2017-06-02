Rishi Kapoor Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

Throwback Thursdays are one of favourite days because a bunch of our B-Town celebs take to their social media to give us a glimpse into their past. Rishi Kapoor too did the same and shared this super adorable childhood photo of Ranbir Kapoor with Shraddha Kapoor and her bother Siddhant Kapoor.

Thank you Shakti Kapoor who sent me the children's picture. I made the grown ups. Sidhant,Ranbir and the pretty Shraddha. God Bless All! pic.twitter.com/RDpV4jTUjl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 1, 2017

We’ve loving Shraddha’s no hair look. Such a cutie.