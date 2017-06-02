Shilpa Shetty’s Outfit Is Our Monsoon Season Style Inspo

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

As we welcome the must-needed showers in our city, we tend to wonder if our wardrobe is monsoon-ready? Shilpa Shetty Kundra‘s recent look is helping us transition our summer essentials to the new season. It is as simple as it looks!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

We see her sporting a casual black cami with printed high-waist shorts that is a great combo to wear this season. But what made it monsoon-ready was the pair of clear heels that she dons with the ensemble. She further accessorises the look with disc earrings, a black clutch and her favourite Bulgari Serpenti Watch. We are also loving her beauty look with shimmery eyes that has a hint of blue eyeliner on the lower lashline and the glossy lips.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Wear your cami and shorts combo with your rainy jelly shoes or go for clear sandals similar to hers: