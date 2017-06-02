We’re Hooked To The Latest Release By The Berklee Indian Ensemble

Meg DSouza Jun . 2 . 2017
We’re constantly keeping our ears tuned to what’s fresh in music. And when we come across something that shoots straight from the heart, there’s no way we’re keeping quiet about it. The latest release by The Berklee Indian Ensemble (BIE), titled Pinha, is one tune that’s been hitting us right in the feeeeeelz.

The Berklee Indian Ensemble is a Boston based group, made up of students and faculty of the prestigious Berklee College Of Music. They have one viral video under their belt – a cover of A.R. Rahman’s Jiya Jale. Their newest track features BIE member, Dhruv Goel on lead vocals and the super tight band backing him up. The lyrics are based on a gorgeous ghazal written by Urdu poet Fatima Wasia Jaisi. The song is about embracing differences and it celebrates the human spirit’s victory over the adverse conditions that arise due to caste, gender and ethnicity in a world that grows increasingly more intolerant.

With all of the crazies going on in the world today, we couldn’t think of a more fitting time to send this message out to the universe. Shout out to these cool cats for this fabulous composition.

Here’s another one of their originals – Arz-E-Niyaaz – featuring ace composer and singer, Vijay Prakash.

The Berklee India Ensemble performed for the first time ever on international shores at the Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava (in Bengaluru) in September last year and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we get to hear them LIVE again. Watch this space for any and all updates.

Click to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and definitely follow them on YouTube to listen to all of their top notch compositions.

