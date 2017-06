Mira Kapoor, Misha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Is it just me or has Shahid Kapoor gotten even hotter after he became a dad? I didn’t even think it was possible. Wasn’t he already maxed out on the hotness quota? Anyway, I digress.

Shahid has gone on record to say that Misha has him wrapped around her little finger and looks like he wouldn’t have it any other way. Shahid took to Instagram to post the most adorable video of Misha yet and we can’t stop aww-ing.

Check it out!

And she learns how to clap. 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Aww :)