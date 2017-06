Wearing @anitadongregrassroot and @fizzygoblet for @adeathinthegunj screening today @ficci_flo_blr #releasing2ndJune A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on May 31, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

We are a huge fan of Kalki Koechlin‘s summer style. She keeps it simple and interesting without going OTT. Her latest look exudes all kinds of chill vibes and we’re totally in love with it. She wears a white maxi dress from Anita Dongre Grassroot and chooses a pair of juttis from Frizzy Goblet to go with it.

This look is simply perfect for a lazy lunch with the girls over the weekend. So if you’re still wondering what to wear to a Sunday brunch then take some inspiration from Ms. Koechlin.

Kalki Koechlin

