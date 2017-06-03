Katrina Kaif Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Working With Salman Khan After 5 Years

❤️❤️ . Stay tuned to @missmalinibollywood for more exclusive images from the IIFA press meet! A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Katrina Kaif is reuniting with Salman Khan almost 5 years after their last film, Ek Tha Tiger. Their fans are obviously very excited to see the couple reunite on the big scree. But What does Kat have to say about working with Salman after this gap.

She loves it, of course! She reportedly said:

It is interesting to be back on set with him. Working with him is always entertaining. His presence promises a lot of entertainment. It’s like a continuous TV show, which you watch and feel happy about. He always tries to make everyone smile. People on set, who interact with him, always go home happy.

Awww! Such is bhai‘s charm!