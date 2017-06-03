Shilpa Shetty Looks Stunning In This Contemporary Take On A Sari

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra will not shy from taking sartorial risks, so we loved how she embraced the traditional roots at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards. She gave the desi sari a contemporary twist.

The stunning look was cleverly put together by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra. We saw her donning Amit Aggarwal‘s innovative creation, which was a metallic draped corset worn with upcycled Banarasi brocade couture sari. We were bowled over how interesting the drape of the garment was and how gracefully she carried it. Sanjana further accentuated the look with silver oxidised jewellery from the Silver Streak Store. The genius makeup look she had on, had her blue eyeliner on the lower lashline coordinate with the ensemble.

