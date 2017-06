Arjun Bijlani

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani was reportedly rushed to an Andheri hospital yesterday. According to a report in MidDay, he had been nursing a fever since earlier this week. He was on medication and continued shooting for his show, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. However, his condition worsened and he collapsed on the sets. Now, he has been advised complete bed rest for the next four days and is awaiting test reports.

Get well soon, Arjun!