Katrina Kaif

So you know how gyms are a nightmare and no matter what you do, you end up looking like the worst version of yourself while working out because of your sweat (and probably, tears!).

Well, not Katrina Kaif! This is her in the gym:

Late night training session . .. loveuyas @yasminkarachiwala . If I'm in gym she's in gym . #okgoodnight A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

But in her defense, this is what she looks like when she wakes up. So.

Get up get up get up … btw I REALLY love my yellow blanket .(important information) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Staahp it!