You Must See Jhanvi Kapoor In This Amazing Dress

Jhanvi Kapoor is gorgeousness in @temperleylondon @alicetemperley ❤️❤️ on her way to the trailer launch of MOM A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

Jhanvi Kapoor has definitely got her mum’s gorgeous looks, but she also took on her superb fashion sense. For the trailer launch of the movie MOM, she looked stellar in a fun skater dress. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri chose this vivid dress from Temperley London and balanced it with nude heels. The styling was kept simple with golden hoop earrings and sling bag, so the dress remains the focus.

🙌🙌 @temperleylondon #trailerlaunch #jhanvikapoor #temperelylondon #resort17 A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

With her wavy mane left open and dewy makeup look on, Jhanvi looked simply stunning! Won’t you agree, guys? Let us know what you think of this look in the comments below.