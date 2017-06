Ranveer Singh is currently in Cardiff for the Champions League Final, which got over yesterday. He constantly gave us updates through his Instagram and made every football enthusiast out there extremely jealous because he got to hang with all the legends!

His girlfriend Deepika Padukone too posted a photo on her Instagram wishing them luck and fun.

have fun at the game boys! #championsleague A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

And guess who commented soon after? Ranveer! He said he misses her. Awww.

Deepika Padukone

Uff, these two na!