Don’t Miss A Single Look From The GQ Best Dressed Bash

Sanaa Shah Jun . 4 . 2017

All our favourite stars flocked perfectly dressed at the GQ Best Dressed 2017 bash and their style excited us to the next level. These stars put took the opportunity to put their best foot forward and we couldn’t help but gaze at how good each one of them looked.

Scroll down to see all the stunning looks from the GQ Best Dressed bash that took place last night:

1. Shraddha Kapoor

2. Anil Kapoor

3. Arjun Kapoor

4. Harshvardhan Kapoor

5. Sidharth Kapoor

6. Shamita Shetty

7. Prachi Desai

8. Richa Chadha

9. Rhea Chakraborty

10. Adah Sharma

11. Radhika Apte

12. Sayani Gupta

13. Shruti Hassan

14. Jackie Shroff & Tiger Shroff

15. Kunal Kapoor

Good luck picking a favourite! Let us know who it was by commenting below.

