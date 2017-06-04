We’ve Fallen Madly In Love With Shraddha Kapoor At The GQ Best Dressed Bash

Sanaa Shah Jun . 4 . 2017
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor

That ruffled outfit on Shraddha Kapoor calls for a pretty memorable look. At this year’s GQ Best Dressed bash, she sported an impeccably designed ruffled and sheer ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani styled this look with fishnet stalkings and embellished gold heels from Christian Louboutin. She opted for stark kohl eyes and poker straight hair having a middle parting for that dark glam look.

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor

Gold dangling earrings from Minerali store added the perfect finishing touches to her look.

Want earrings just like her?

13
TAGS
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Christian Louboutin GQ Best Dressed Shaleena Nathani Shraddha Kapoor
Related Stories
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Mar . 29 . 2017Sonam Kapoor & Twinkle Khanna In The EXACT Same Sari
Mar . 2 . 2017Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter Are Basically Twinning
Feb . 27 . 2017Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Rock The Golden Door
Jan . 31 . 2017Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Is Addicted To This Designer Wear
Dec . 5 . 2016Amitabh Bachchan & Sweta Bachchan Make One Stylish Father-Daughter Duo
Aug . 10 . 2016Photos: Anushka Sharma Looks Fierce In Filmare’s Latest Issue
GQ Best Dressed
Jun . 4 . 2017Don’t Miss A Single Look From The GQ Best Dressed Bash
Jun . 6 . 2016Who Wore It Better: Shahid Kapoor Or Ayushmann Khurrana?
Jun . 13 . 2015Hot Or Not: See All The Style From GQ’s Best-Dressed Awards!
Jun . 20 . 2014Get This Look: Ayushmann Khurrana in Paul Smith
Jun . 16 . 201412 Things I Loved Inside the GQ Best Dressed 2014 Bash!
Shaleena Nathani
Jun . 1 . 2017Deepika Padukone Looks Bootylicious On The Cover Of Maxim
May . 26 . 2017You Won’t Want To Miss Deepika Padukone In This Nearly Naked Dress
May . 15 . 2017Deepika Padukone Makes Boho The New Sexy
May . 10 . 2017Deepika Padukone’s Look Is Big On Style & Low On Effort
May . 6 . 2017Deepika Padukone’s Latest Outfit Will Be On Your Shopping List In No Time
May . 5 . 2017Deepika Padukone Proves She Can Be One Hot Latina
Shraddha Kapoor
Jun . 4 . 2017Don’t Miss A Single Look From The GQ Best Dressed Bash
Jun . 2 . 2017Rishi Kapoor Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor
May . 27 . 2017Shraddha Kapoor’s Sexy LBD Is Far-Off From Being Basic
May . 27 . 2017In Photos: Team Half Girlfriend’s Success Party
May . 25 . 2017Alia Bhatt Was Mistaken For Shraddha Kapoor And Here’s How She Reacted
May . 16 . 2017Shraddha Kapoor Channels Her Inner Frida Kahlo In This Look
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

Fashion

Don't Miss A Single Look From The GQ Best Dressed Bash
Jun . 4 . 2017
21
Jhanvi Kapoor

Fashion

You Must See Jhanvi Kapoor In This Amazing Dress
Jun . 3 . 2017
5
Shilpa Shetty

Fashion

Shilpa Shetty Looks Stunning In This Contemporary Take On A Sari
Jun . 3 . 2017
58
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Fashion

Shilpa Shetty's Outfit Is Our Monsoon Season Style Inspo
Jun . 2 . 2017
46
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Legit Firecracker At The IIFA Press Meet
Jun . 2 . 2017
55
Priyanka Chopra

Fashion

Bookmark Priyanka Chopra's Outfit For Your Next Brunch Party
Jun . 2 . 2017
2
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Fashion

Proof That Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora Have The Perfect BFF Style
Jun . 2 . 2017
34
Deepika Padukon on the cover of Maxim

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Looks Bootylicious On The Cover Of Maxim
Jun . 1 . 2017
61
Kriti Sanon

Fashion

We're Stealing These Clever Styling Tricks From Kriti Sanon
Jun . 1 . 2017
7
Kajol

Fashion

Kajol Might Have The Most Shocking Style Evolution
Jun . 1 . 2017
63
Esha Gupta

Fashion

Esha Gupta Shows Us How To Ace The Pretty Prints
Jun . 1 . 2017
22
Navya Naveli Nanda with a friend

Fashion

Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Proves That Glamour Runs In The Family
Jun . 1 . 2017
8
VIEW MORE