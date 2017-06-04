We’ve Fallen Madly In Love With Shraddha Kapoor At The GQ Best Dressed Bash

Shraddha Kapoor

That ruffled outfit on Shraddha Kapoor calls for a pretty memorable look. At this year’s GQ Best Dressed bash, she sported an impeccably designed ruffled and sheer ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani styled this look with fishnet stalkings and embellished gold heels from Christian Louboutin. She opted for stark kohl eyes and poker straight hair having a middle parting for that dark glam look.

Gold dangling earrings from Minerali store added the perfect finishing touches to her look.

