Yami Gautam Looks Like A Denim Doll In This Dress

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is one stylish diva. From her super causal looks to her gorgeous red carpet vibe, this girl has the fashion team at MissMalini raving about her all the time. We recently spotted her in a denim shift dress from ProjectEve paired with a black cinching waist belt and black tie-up heels. Celebrity stylist Surilie Jasraj Singh put this look together and we loved it.

Her hair and makeup was courtesy Daniel Bauer and thus it was nothing less than fierce. Daniel made her eyes stand out with kohl and metallic teal under her eyes. Her hair was styled in wild curls on one side and it totally complemented the entire look from head to toe.

Check out more images in the gallery below.

Exit Yami Gautam Yami Gautam Yami Gautam

Want a denim dress like Yami’s?