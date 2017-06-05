Akasa Singh Mashes The Two Biggest Songs Of The Year

Meg DSouza Jun . 5 . 2017
Akasa Singh & Treble | Source: Sony Music India
Akasa Singh & Treble | Source: Sony Music India

Rising YouTube sensation, Akasa Singh makes our day by mashing up two of the biggest tunes of the year – Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran & Mercy by the mighty Badshah. The cuuute AF video takes us through her life and features her family, friends AND her cuddly real-life partner in crime – her pet dog, Treble.

Watch the video and dance to the track right here.

It’s hard to take our eyes off this gorgeous and super-fit RAW star, but we think Treble definitely steals the limelight from Akasa in his shots. He’s got some major star (read: fluff) power! Wouldn’t you agree? Tell us your thoughts in your comments.

TAGS
Akasa Singh badshah Ed Sheeran Mercy Shape Of You Sony Music India
