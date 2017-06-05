This Controversial Bollywood Film Finally Has A Release Date – Thanks To Ekta Kapoor!

Ekta Kapoor

Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, didn’t get the censor board’s clearance as it was too “lady oriented”, and contained ‘audio pornography’. The film received critical acclaim and won loads of appreciation, but it unfortunately failed to reach the mainstream audience.

The film’s producer Prakash Jha invited Ekta Kapoor to watch the film as he felt it would resonate with her sensibilities. As expected, right after the screening, Ekta was on board to produce the film and bring it to the masses.

About Ekta producing the film, Prakash Jha said:

Ekta is someone who has always done some path breaking work and with a lot of her women characters, she’s inverted the power structure on television, making the woman protagonist the epicentre of power. She’s a strong and dynamic studio head. In that sense she has a strong feminist pulse and I was very keen to know what she felt. And as soon as she finished watching it, she told me she and her studio wanted to present it to a much wider audience. I thought it would be fantastic for the film.

Ekta is also looking forward to the film’s release:

I entered the screening knowing I was going to watch a well appreciated film, but not only was I totally blown away by the content, I felt it was both credible and entertaining. Rarely do we have credible entertainers that stimulate the mind and are peppered with spunk and humour. Lipstick under my burkha, signifies a rebellion of the mind and is a film that celebrates women and their sexuality.

She announced the news on Instagram:

Finally after #LSD a film came my way that doesn't shy away from sex or sexuality yet is neither preachy nor exploitative!! Blown by this edgy credible delicious piece of cinema #ALT movies PROUDLY presents LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKHA! Releasing 28 th July in the THEATRES (finally 👀😂) ! 💄💄💄💄💄💄💄💋 A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

The film is releasing on July 28, 2017.