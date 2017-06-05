Deepika Padukone Has The Sweetest Reaction To Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter Misha

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor brought into this world their bundle of joy Misha in August 2016. Since then, the tiny tot has already become a star and is much loved on social media. Papa Shahid also shares the most awwwdorable photos and videos of her and we can’t seem to get enough of Misha.
We’re not the only ones in love with this little cutie. Deepika Padukone too can’t get over how cute she is! Sasha recently posted this super cute video of her and DP had the sweetest reaction as always.
Our reactions too DP!