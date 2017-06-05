Deepika Padukone Has The Sweetest Reaction To Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter Misha

Pool time with missy. #besttimes A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor brought into this world their bundle of joy Misha in August 2016. Since then, the tiny tot has already become a star and is much loved on social media. Papa Shahid also shares the most awwwdorable photos and videos of her and we can’t seem to get enough of Misha.

We’re not the only ones in love with this little cutie. Deepika Padukone too can’t get over how cute she is! Sasha recently posted this super cute video of her and DP had the sweetest reaction as always.

And she learns how to clap. 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Our reactions too DP!